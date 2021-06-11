Chris Harrison To Quit The Bachelor, Makers Yet To Decide On A Permanent Host

On June 9, 2021, Chris Harrison announced that he was officially going to step out of The Bachelor and other shows from the franchise. According to a report by Variety, the makers of the show are in no hurry to announce Chris Harrison's replacement. While season 17 of The Bachelorette was hosted by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, the makers of The Bachelor will be most likely be announcing Chris Harrison's replacement in The Bachelor Season 26. Reportedly, they are in no hurry to look for a replacement yet. Shooting for the 26th Season will only start in the fall of 2021, and the show will air in January 2022.

Chris Harrison and The Bachelor series

On June 9, 2021, Chris Harrison took to Instagram and announced that he would officially be leaving the show. He went on to write, "I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime." Fans said that they could not imagine the show without him and that they would miss him. They even went on to say that the show would never be the same without him.

The Rachael Kirkconnell Controversy

While season 25 of The Bachelor was airing, photos of Rachael Kirkconnell, one of the contestants on the show were leaked, where she was seen attending an Old South ball in 2018. The Old South Ball allegedly has ties with the Ku Klux Klan, which is why this was condemned heavily. Chris went on to defend her in an interview saying that she should be excused, for which he later apologised. He said that he realised that he was uninformed and wrong to say what he did in the interview with Rachel Lindsay. He then announced that he would not be hosting The Bachelorette season 17, and was replaced by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe for the season.

