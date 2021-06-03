Chris Harrison Will Not Host The Upcoming Season Of 'The Bachelor'; Read Why

Chris Harrison has hosted The Bachelor for nearly two decades and has gained wide popularity for his work in the series. While the show has also been hosted by other TV personalities in the past, fans are used to seeing him as the host of this reality show. However, it appears that they will not be seeing him in action for the 7th season. It has been revealed that the makers of this show have made a decision to leave him out in the upcoming season. The racially insensitive comments he had recently made could be the reason behind their decision.

Chris Harrison left out of Bachelor in Paradise 7

The future of Chris Harrison in The Bachelor appears to be in peril, as makers have no intention of bringing him back as the host. As per reports in Variety, the reason that has been stated for his exclusion hints at the racially insensitive comments that he had made recently. While no statement has been made on this matter by the authorities, the criticism received by Chris has driven the makers to leave him out. His role will now be filled with celebrity comedians including David Spade. However, all the ones selected will be starring as guest hosts.

ABC and Warner Bros. TV, who hold the rights for this show, have refused to pass any comment on this new development. They have also not confirmed whether David Spade or other celebrities have been roped in to host the season. The issue had begun when Harrison had made statements regarding one of the previous contestants of The Bachelor, Rachel Kirkconell, who became the first-ever lead of the dating series from an African American origin. His statements have invited a lot of criticism on him ever since.

It is yet to be announced who would fill in the shows of Harrison in The Bachelor season 7. While he has been opted out of the series, for the time being, it is yet to be made clear whether he will get permanently replaced. As of now, the viewers will not be seeing him step in front of the camera. Further details on the matter are now awaited.

