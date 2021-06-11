Chris Hemsworth And Family Attend Gold Dinner 2021; Rita Ora Reacts To The Pic

Chris Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky and he himself quite recently attended the 2021 edition of Gold Dinner in Sydney, Australia. In addition to the same, Liam Hemsworth's girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks and Liam himself were also seen attending the same. The pictures below see the two actors, along with their partners, posing for the shutterbugs as they play their part in raising funds for Children's Mental Health. The picture of the Hemsworth brothers and their lady loves can be found below.

Chris and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2021 edition of the Gold Dinner:

Not too long after that, Rita Ora took to Liam's comments section in order to express what did she feel about the same. She can be seen showering expressions of adoration onto the two Hemsworth brothers as well as their partners. The comment in question can be found below.

Rita Ora responds to the image of Chris Hemsworth and his family attending Gold Dinner 2021:

Image Source: Liam Hemsworth's Instagram

As far as Liam Hemsworth is concerned, the actor was last seen in Isn't It Romantic? The film in question is touted to be a spin on the archetypical romantic comedy movie. The same is front-lined by the likes of Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine, Hemsworth and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The movie, which has a rating of 5.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

About Chris Hemsworth's upcoming film:

The filming of the upcoming addition to the list of Chris Hemsworth's movies, Thor: Love And Thunder, was completed very recently. The cast list of the upcoming Taika Waititi directorial saw the addition of Russel Crowe to it as well. The production team behind the same intended on keeping Crowe's casting under wraps. However, after pictures of Crowe spending time with the cast members of Thor: Love And Thunder went viral, Marvel Studios decided to let the cat out of the bag. A picture of Crowe spending time with Chris Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, and the actor himself, followed by a picture that was posted by Hemsworth after the team wrapped up the filming of Thor: Love And Thunder, can be found below.

