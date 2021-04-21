Chris Hemsworth And Mad Max Prequel Cast Members' First Look Take Internet By Storm

As Chris Hemsworth recently began filming for his highly anticipated movie, Mad Max prequel, Furiosa, some of the glimpses of his looks from the film sets recently surfaced on the internet. As the movie will be the "biggest ever film to be made in Australia", it will be supporting numerous jobs and will bring in millions to the economy.

Chris Hemsworth on the sets of Mad Max prequel, Furiosa

Great news the Mad Max prequel – Furiosa starring Chris Hemsworth – is being filmed right here in NSW. The biggest ever film to be made in Australia, supporting more than 850 local jobs and bringing in $350 million to the economy. pic.twitter.com/HzZXcqeAUt — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) April 19, 2021

Gladys Berejiklian, the Premier of South Wales, recently took to her Twitter handle and shared these unseen photos of Chris Hemsworth and the movie cast from the sets of the Mad Max prequel movie. In the first photo, she can be seen sitting with Chris Hemsworth in a golf car while capturing a selfie together. In the next photo, the premier of South Wales can be seen along with other members of the cast and crew of the film.

In the post, she stated that it was great news that the Mad Max prequel – Furiosa starring Chris Hemsworth was being filmed in New South Wales. She further added that it will be the biggest ever film to be made in Australia that is expected to support more than 850 local jobs and will bring in $350 Million to the economy. According to reports by Business news Australia, NSW will be home to this major production that will provide a boost to the economy across the State with filming to take place in a number of locations in Western Sydney and regional NSW. It was also stated that the NSW Government's $175 million Made in NSW fund and the Federal Government's 40 per cent producer offset will help secure the production for the state.

Actor Chris Hemsworth recently dropped in Mad Max prequel update and mentioned that he attended a great press conference discussing Mad Max prequel, Furiosa. He then thanked George Miller and Doug Mitchell for the opportunity and the state and federal government for all their support and for making it possible to shoot in NSW Australia. He then added how he cannot wait to kick it off and stated that he would pour his heart, soul, blood, sweat and tears into it.

