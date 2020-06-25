Chris Hemsworth & Russo Brothers Reward Nigerian 'Extraction' Makers With Premiere Passes

A group of young filmmakers from Nigeria have caught the attention of MCU directors, the Russo Brothers, and Chris Hemsworth. They did the same using their version of the Extraction trailer that was released on their social media. The video has been dominating the social media and a number of celebrities have been putting out their views about the Extraction’s Nigerian remake.

We so much love this movie and we hope @chrishemsworth and @netflix sees this remake, pls retweet 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/x47h9UV9Sz — ikorodu bois (@IkoroduB) June 24, 2020

Extraction's Nigerian remake reaches Chris Hemsworth and Russo Brothers

The group of young filmmakers who made the video go by the name Ikorodu Bois. The Russo brothers were so impressed with these young filmmakers that they even invited the young filmmakers for the premiere of Extraction 2.

This is awesome! We would love to have you guys at the #Extraction 2 premiere...DM us and we’ll get you there! https://t.co/6eufmJMgT7 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) June 24, 2020

Seeing this got the Ikorodu Bois very happy, and they replied, “This would be a dream come through and this is the day we’ve been waiting for all our lives".

Not only the Russo brothers, Chris Hemsworth too shared the video on his Instagram.

About Chris Hemsworth's 2020 film, Extraction

Extraction is an action film which is available on the internet streaming platform, Netflix. The movie revolves around a mercenary who is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. The film is directed by Sam Hargrave and is written by Joe Russo. The film is based on a novel called Ciudad. Ciudad is written by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman. The film stars some of the most popular actors from all over the globe including Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour.

More about Chris Hemsworth

Fans of Chris Hemsworth have been waiting for the release of the upcoming Thor: Love & Thunder. An entertainment portal asked the film’s director about the current status of the film and when the shooting of the film is going to take place. To this, Taika Waititi had replied that they had to move down to Sydney around April and maybe then, they might just start shooting around August. It seems like the fans will not have to wait long to hear about the film. The true fans of MCU will be eagerly waiting for this addition to the Thor franchise which will make Thor the only MCU character with four independent films. Fans can also expect to see Natalie Portman as Jane Foster again in the film.

