Chris Hemsworth And Wife Elsa Pataky Share Their Fascinating Workout Regime; WATCH

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth aka Marvel's Thor recently took to his Instagram and shared an interesting workout routine with his wife Elsa Pataky that also features their children and some props. The Marvel superhero, who is a parent to three children, India Rose, Tristan and Sasha, found an innovative way of spending quality time with family along with promoting health and fitness. In the workout videos, one can see the family skating, horseriding, and as Hemsworth stated "a Can Do attitude." The actor has also recently launched a fitness app where he, accompanied by a group of his trainers, released a series of intense workout routines.

Have a look at the Hemsworth family's innovative workout

The actor, on Wednesday, uploaded two videos on his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the workout plan that he and Elsa have planned for themselves and their children. In the videos, the Thor actor can be seen teaching his little daughter India Rose how to skate as she surfaces through a wavy path. In another clip, Elsa Pataky can be seen jogging with their six-year-old son Tristan who is enjoying a pony ride. He captioned it as, "My wife and I designed the ultimate family workout. All you need is a child, a skateboard, a horse and a Can-Do attitude. Good luck @centrfit @elsapatakyconfidential." Have a look.

The Australian star couple knows how to maintain a perfect balance between work and family. The post has garnered 1,746,032 likes and several comments in just a couple of hours.

Many fans, athletes and Chris' co-stars seemed quite impressed with the star's workout as they dropped their favourable comments for the couple's initiative. Commenting on the post, Spanish athlete Jorge Blanco wrote, “Little India is a weapon. So good.” Photographer Jasin Boland had a query regarding the interesting asphalt track as he commented, “Hey Boss where’s that pump track?”.

Hemsworth's co-star from the 2020 Netflix movie Extraction, Rudhraksh Jaiswal also commented, "Little legend." One social media user wrote, "It seems you guys are training for the Olympics," while another commented, "Ohh that looks like fun for Chris and Elsa for the parenting win." For those who don't know, Chris also owns the fitness training app Centr, which was launched in the year 2019.

(IMAGE- AP/CHRIS HEMSWORTH/INSTAGRAM)

