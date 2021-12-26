Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Christmas As He Helps Son 'fly' In Hilarious Video, Watch

Chris Hemsworth regularly shares glimpses of his family on social media and did so on the occasion of Christmas as well. The actor has a great bond with his children and took to Instagram to share a clip of how he helped his son to fly. He was seen flinging his son into the snow on Christmas and fans and followers had a laugh at his caption.

Chris Hemsworth has a special Christmas gift for his son

The Thor actor took to social media and mentioned that what his son wanted for Christmas was to fly. He wrote, "“Dad for Xmas this year I want to fly” you’re welcome son 😘🎄🚀 #dreamsdocometrue". The actor can be heard saying, "Christmas with the kids" after he tossed his son into the snow. The clip he posted also saw a glimpse of the star's brother Liam Hemsworth pushing him into the snow.

However, Chris Hemsworth's son was not the only one who was thrown into the snow by the actor. His wife, Elsa Pataky was also thrown down and the family seemed to be having a great time together. Pataky 'sarcastically' said in the caption, "Another romantic moment with my beautiful husband 😘😘😂😂". Elsa is later seen making a snowball with her hands after she is thrown into the snow and aims it at her husband. The duo has three children together and has named them India Rose, Sasha and Tristan and often engage in fun banter online.

Elsa Pataky also shared several glimpses from the family's fun-filled Christmas. She was seen with Chris and their children, as they had the time of their lives in the show. They were also joined by extended family and friends and fans wished them a Merry Christmas.

Chris Hemsworth often shares some hilarious moments with his wife and kids and recently let fans in on some 'father-son bonding'. He was seen with a water bottle on his head and his son tried to aim at it with his bow and arrow. He wrote, "Don’t try this at home. Took 63 shots in the back of the head before nailing it. Worth it. This stunt was performed by a couple of lunatics with complete disregard for their own safety. #fathersonbonding (don’t worry it was a rubber arrow)"

Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth