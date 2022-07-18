Chris Hemsworth Extends Birthday Wishes To Wife Elsa Pataky; 'Thanks For Being My Rock'

Chris Hemsworth, who is currently basking in the success of his film Thor: Love and Thunder took to his social media account to extend wishes to his wife, Elsa Pataky. Calling her his 'rock', he penned down a sweet and witty caption as he wished her a happy birthday. Several fans and followers also took to the comments section and extended their wishes to Elsa.

Known for several films including Extraction, Spiderhead, the Avengers franchise and many more, Chris Hemsworth headed to his Instagram account on the occasion of his wife's birthday and penned down a sweet note for her on the occasion. Calling her a 'gorgeous lady', he wished her a happy birthday as he posted a picture of the duo on the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder. The lead star was seen sitting on his wife's lap as he gave the camera an intense look, while Elsa Pataky laughed her heart out. He called her his 'rock' and added humour to his caption as he wrote, "Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady! Thanks for always being my rock to sit on but way comfier. Love you".

Chris Hemsworth often shares quirky glimpses of his life with Elsa Pataky and once posted a video of his wife enjoying a dessert in Prague. In the clip, Elsa had some food on her chin as she smiled from ear to ear for the camera. Chris hilariously captioned the video, "Here in Prague, thankful to have my wife teaching me her fine European dining skills." In the next picture, Chris also put food on his face and gave the camera a goofy pose as he clicked a selfie with his wife.

The Hollywood star was most recently seen in Thor: Love and Thunder, which recently debuted at No. 1 at the box office. The actor was over the moon and extended his gratitude to his fans and followers. He wrote, "Massive thanks to everyone who checked out Thor: Love & Thunder over the weekend. You’ve made it the number one movie in the world right now!"

