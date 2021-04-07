Chris Hemsworth Feels Critics Don't View Him As A 'serious' Actor; Read On To Know Why

Chris Hemsworth's movies have seen him play characters ranging from a grieving mercenary to a Seafarer to a comic book version of a Norse God. But, as per the actor himself, in spite of playing a set of diverse roles since his debut, he is rarely taken as a serious actor, as per an E! News report. As per the article, the only reason why the critics have that opinion about him is because of his fitness regime, which he had to maintain to play the Asgardian superhero. Read on to know more.

Chris Hemsworth on why is he not taken seriously as an actor:

While talking about what would make fans put him in the league of serious actors, the Marvel star was quoted saying something on the lines that bodybuilding, which is one of the things that he is known for, is actually perceived as a form of vanity. Adding to the E! News article, the actor was quoted jokingly saying that he will only be taken seriously if he puts on an unhealthy amount of weight or loses enough to become the skinniest possible version of himself. Over the years, Chris Hemsworth's roles have seen him changing shapes and sizes.

On the subject of the level of commitment required to play Thor, the actor opened up about the ten years that he has been stepping in and out of the Asgardian's shoes and how being in the best possible shape for it is a full-time job. One of his final statements from the report saw the In The Heart Of The Sea actor reflecting upon the 12-hour-long shoot days. He also opined that how one must perceive the "rewarding grind" as a professional athlete as well.

Chris Hemsworth's roles, in addition to Thor, Tyler the mercenary and Owen the seafarer, include the likes of that of the portrayal of the real-life legendary Formula 1 driver, James Hunt in 2013's Rush, Mitch Nelson in the war film, 12 Strong. He was also seen as Agent H in Men In Black: International, also starring one of the latest additions to the MCU, Tessa Thompson. Hemsworth and Thompson will be seen sharing screen space yet again in Thor: Love And Thunder.

About Hemsworth's upcoming film:

The filming of the upcoming addition to the list of Chris Hemsworth's movies, Thor: Love And Thunder, is currently underway. Very recently, the cast list of the upcoming Taika Waititi directorial saw the addition of Russel Crowe to it. The production team behind the same intended on keeping Crowe's casting under wraps, but, as reported earlier, after pictures of Crowe spending time with the cast members of Thor: Love And Thunder went viral, Marvel Studios decided to let the cat out of the bag. A picture of Crowe spending time with Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky can be found below.