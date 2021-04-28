Chris Hemsworth Has Found A Hilarious Way To "exhaust" His Kids; WATCH

Chris Hemsworth has found a unique way to exhaust his kids. The Thor actor recently took to Instagram and shared a video of his son Tristan running behind a flock of sheep. In the video, while Chris Hemsworth’s son is running behind the sheep, the Avengers star is filming him while sitting on what seems to be an ATV motorcycle.

Chris Hemsworth is a proud father of three kids, one daughter named India and two twin sons named Sasha and Tristan. The Thor actor often posts pictures and videos with them on social media. In his recent Instagram post, Chris Hemsworth is sitting on what seems to be an ATV bike and tells his son Tristan to jump off it.

In this Instagram video, we see Tristan running as fast he can towards a flock. The moment the sheep see him they start running. While Tristan is running behind the flock, Chris Hemsworth is filming it all while driving his bike. Along with this Instagram post, Chris Hemsworth wrote, “Finally found a way to exhaust my kids”. He then added referred to his son, Tristan as “classic sheep dog” with a hashtag of the same. Take a look at Chris Hemsworth’s Instagram post below.

Chris Hemsworth is ready for 'Mad Max: Furiosa'

Avengers: Infinity War actor Chris Hemsworth recently attended a press conference for his upcoming film Mad Max: Furiosa in Australia. During the press conference, Chris Hemsworth and some of the team members spoke about the film and this new chapter in the popular franchise. The 2015 film, Mad Max: Fury Road was one of the most talked-about films that year and even took home several Oscar trophies.

Now, Mad Max: Furiosa will be a prequel film of the Fury Road chapter. In Fury Road, Charlize Theron’s performance stole the show. Hence, it will be interesting to see how Chris Hemsworth as the lead character will add more fury to Furiosa. In an Instagram post, Chris Hemsworth also discussed this new project.

He wrote, “Great press conference discussing mad max Furiosa. Huge thanks to George Miller and Doug Mitchell for the opportunity and state and federal government for all their support and making it possible to shoot here in NSW Australia. Can’t wait to kick it off. Gonna pour my heart, soul, blood sweat and tears into this one!!”. Take a look at Chris Hemsworth’s Instagram post below.

