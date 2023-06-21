Chris Hemsworth Opens Up About Daughter India Rose's Future As An Actor

Chris Hemsworth recently opened up about his daughter India Rose's future in Hollywood. The actor shared his stance on how he feels about the possibility of her working in other projects beyond the Thor franchise. The actor also shared the advice he gave to India regarding the same.

3 things you need to know

India Rose played the role of Love, daughter of Gorr the God butcher in film Thor: Love and Thunder.

India and father Chris shared screen space for the first time.

The real-life father-daughter duo end up sharing the same dynamic on-screen as well.

Chris Hemsworth does not want India Rose to star in more films

India Rose Hemsworth's soft-launch in to the world of acting came with 2022 film Thor: Love and Thunder. Reflecting on the experience of starring alongside his daughter on the big screen, Hemsworth shared with a leading international publication how the cameo was initially supposed to be a "super quick little moment". He went on to explain that the role grew in depth and relevance with the changes made to the story.

(Chris Hemsworth and India Rose on the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder | Image: Twitter)

Hemsworth went on to explain that more than a career at the moment, he wants his daughter to have a childhood. He added how if India Rose herself wanted to further foray in to acting, he would be supportive of her decision. The actor said, "...once the train moves, it's pretty hard to get off, and you miss a lot of things".

Chris Hemsworth is open to starring along side wife Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth is all for sharing screen space with his family, be it daughter India Rose or wife Elsa Pataky. Pataky recently starred in Netflix film Interceptor. The actor clarified if the script is right, he would be up to work in a "white-knuckle action epic" with his lady love.