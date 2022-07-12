Chris Hemsworth Posts Pics Of Daughter From Thor Sets; Calls Her His 'favourite Superhero'

Chris Hemsworth is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Thor: Love & Thunder, which has been soaring at the box office since it hit the big screen on July 7. Chris Hemsworth has now taken to his Instagram account to share glimpses from his time on the sets of Thor 4 with his daughter, India. India starred in the film as Love, and Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky’s twins, Tristan and Sasha, also shared the screen with their dad.

Chris Hemsworth and his daughter on Thor: Love & Thunder sets

Chris Hemsworth shared glimpses of how his daughter has grown up on the sets of Thor. The first picture sees her as a toddler accompanying her dad on the sets of the film in 2010 for the first time, while the other picture sees the duo shooting for Thor: Love & Thunder. The more recent picture sees India laying on her dad's chest as he wraps his arms around her. The Hollywood star called the little one his 'favourite superhero' and the comments section of the post was flooded with love and praise for the father-daughter duo. He captioned the post, "Here’s two pics of me and my daughter. One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent on Thor: Love and Thunder. She’s my favourite superhero. (sic)"

Have a look at the post here:

As per Comscore, the fourth film of the hit franchise debuted at the No. 1 position as it minted $143 million. Hemsworth was grateful as his film rose to the top and took to his Instagram account to thank fans for the love they have been showering on him. He wrote, "Massive thanks to everyone who checked out Thor: Love & Thunder over the weekend. You’ve made it the number one movie in the world right now! (sic)"

The film also saw Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale in pivotal roles.

(Image: @chrishemsworth/Instagram)