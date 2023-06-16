Chris Hemsworth Reacts To Claims Of Retirement After Alzheimer's Scare

Last year, Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth revealed that he had received a diagnosis regarding a predisposition to Alzheimer's disease. This revelation occurred during his docu-series, titled Limitless, in which he underwent gene testing. However, Hemsworth has recently clarified that the reports surrounding his initial diagnosis were exaggerated and sensationalised.

3 things you need to know:

Chris Hemsworth was diagnosed with having two copies of the gene APOE4.

The gene makes him ten times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s.

Hemsworth’s grandfather also suffers from the disease.

Chris Hemsworth calls media coverage of his diagnosis ‘overdramatised’

The Avengers actor spoke with Entertainment Weekly and discussed his initial reaction of being diagnosed. His experience was humbling, as he said at the moment ‘Oh wow, none of us are invincible.’ The Extraction star added that he realised he needed to ‘slow down and just experience this moment now,’ before letting the years pass him by. He added that the claims of his retirement were ‘overdramatised’.

The Thor actor explained that he was taking time off because he was exhausted after doing back-to-back projects. He added that his break was also due to his Alzheimer’s diagnosis. However, Hemsworth said, that it led to the two headlines being combined and causing rumours of his retirement due to the condition.

Hemsworth on making the most of his time

The Thor: Ragnarok star said that he wants to prioritize his family over work as he gets older. He told the outlet, “My kids are in school, and they’re of the age where it’s not as easy to upheave their life and travel across the world." Hemsworth is married to Fast Five star Elsa Pataky and is father to an 11-year-old daughter India and two twin 9-year-old sons Sasha and Tristan.