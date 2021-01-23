Chris Hemsworth Reunites With His MCU Mate, Chris Pratt At A Gathering In Sydney; See Pic

Chris Hemsworth was spotted with his fellow Thor: Love And Thunder cast member Chris Pratt for a night out at Sydney's The Crown. The pictures and videos, that are available with DailyMail.co.uk, show that the fellow Thor: Love And Thunder cast mates were in high spirits and in a joking mood. As per the very same report, this was Chris Hemsworth's first social gathering following his mandatory 14-day-long quarantine period. A fan of the two extracted the images in question and made an Instagram post out of it. The pictures in question see the actors embracing each other and engaging in playful banter. The same can be found below as well as on the fan's Instagram handle.

Chris Hemsworth's movie as the titular character of Thor has a sizable list of actors playing various characters in the film. Thor: Love and Thunder cast list, in addition to Hemsworth, includes the likes of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Gillan, to name a few. Additionally, Natalie Portman, whose character arc had been ended abruptly in the second Thor film, will be reportedly seen taking the legacy of Thor's hammer forward.

While A Star Is Born star Bradley Cooper will be seen reprising his role as Rocket the Racoon, Waiti, as per a report on CBR.com, said that Fast And The Furious star Vin Diesel will be seen portraying the character of Alpha Groot, the strongest and the most advanced version of the character yet. In the previous Thor films, Taika Waititi himself has been seen playing a character known as Korg. However, whether the filmmaker will return as the character or not is something that Waititi is yet to comment on. Details regarding Thor: Love And Thunder release date are yet to be revealed by the relevant parties.

Chris Hemsworth's movie is going to be helmed by Taika Waititi, who made his MCU directorial debut with Thor: Ragnarok, the third installment in the Thor series of films. Thor: Ragnarok was the first solo Thor film that had crossed the coveted US$ 1 Billion mark at the global box office at the time of its theatrical run in 2017. Additionally, Waititi had also made a satirical film known as Jojo Rabbit.

