Chris Hemsworth Reveals He Doesn't Wish For His Kids To Become 'child Actors' After 'Thor'

Chris Hemsworth is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder, which serves as the sequel to the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok. The film is scheduled to release on July 8, 2022 and will see Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe and others in pivotal roles. Apart from them, the film will also see special appearance by Chris Hemsworth's children, but the actor wishes for this to be their last for the time being.

Chris Hemsworth kids in Thor

Chris Hemsworth's children, India Rose, and one of his eight-year-old twin sons are all set to appear in the MCU film, as per a report by People. India will be seen playing the role of Love, while the Hollywood star's son will play a young version of Thor. The actor mentioned in an interview with entertainment reporter Kevin McCarthy that his children 'really wanted to' be in the film and he had a 'special experience' sharing the screen with them. However, the actor wishes for this screen time to be all his children are ever exposed to, at least for the time being. He state that he did not want them to become 'child stars'. The actor also revealed that apart from his kids, Natalie Portman and Taika Waititi's children will also be part of the project. The actor spoke about the same and via People, said-

"It felt like a one-off fun family experience. I don't want them to now go and be child stars and actors. It was just a special experience we all had. They loved it, they had a great time."

Thor: Love and Thunder to be Chris Hemsworth's last MCU outing?

The rumours about Thor: Love and Thunder being Chris Hemsworth's final MCU role as the God of Thunder recently became the talk of the town. He recently opened up about the rumours about mentioned that although it was 'wild and fun' on the sets of the film, the film 'might be' his last MCU film. He told Wired-

"Well the last I shot was Thor: Love and Thunder and it might be my last Marvel movie, I don't know. It was a wild and fun and wacky experience, as all Taika Waititi movies are"

Image: Instagram/@elsapatakyconfidential, @chrishemsworth