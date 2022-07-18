Chris Hemsworth Reveals Why His Wife And Family Didn't Like His Physique In 'Thor 4'

Thor: Love and Thunder is garnering tremendous love and appreciation from fans ever since its release on July 7. The film marked Chris Hemsworth's comeback as the God of Thunder and saw him pitted against vengeful Gorr: The God Butcher, who is shown as the 'most powerful' villain. Moreover, it also witnessed the Asgardian god getting back in shape after the events of Avengers: Endgame as he encounters some new supervillains. Chris Hemsworth recently revealed that his wife Elsa Pataky along with his family was against his body type.

Chris Hemsworth reveals his family was against his body type in Thor Love and Thunder

According to a recent interaction with USA Today, Chris Hemsworth talked about how his wife Elsa Pataky and his family were against his giant muscles in his film Thor Love and Thunder.

While recalling how everyone reacted to his body, he stated, "My wife was like, 'Bleh, it's too much.'There are a lot of my male friends who are like, Yeah!' but a lot of female friends and family are like, 'Yuck.'"

Stating further, he went on to reveal that he managed to get a body like that during the lockdown and added how it came from boredom while sitting at home. Adding to it, he mentioned that it was train, eat, train, eat and he had nothing else to do. "It came from boredom, sitting in COVID lockdown was like a prison. It was train, eat, train, eat. Nothing else to do. Then I turned up for the film bigger than I've ever been," he added.

Apart from Chris Hemsworth, the film also stars Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Sean Gunn, among many others.

