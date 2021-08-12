Chris Hemsworth Thanks Fans For Warm Birthday Wishes, Shares 'giant Cake' Made By His Kids

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth rang in his 38th birthday on August 11, 2021. The actor, who is known for his roles in MCU and other Hollywood films, celebrated his birthday with his family. He received warm wishes from his fans and friends on his birthday. To thank them, he shared an Instagram post and also gave some glimpses of his cake made by his children.

Chris Hemsworth thanks his fans for sending in birthday wishes

Chris Hemsworth recently took to his Instagram handle to extend his gratitude for the warm wishes he received on his 38th birthday. The actor celebrated his special day with his wife Elsa Pataky and children India, Tristan and Sasha. He shared a few photos from his birthday celebration and revealed his kids made him his birthday cake. In the photos, the Thor actor was praising his kids for the cake in his kitchen. The cake had a surfer with blonde hair and a black outfit. It also had a topping of oceanic coloured and some waves behind the surfer. Hemsworth's kids topped the cake with some colourful sprinkles. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Thanks for all the birthday messages! Had an epic day with the family and succeeded in devouring 75% of this awesome cake that my kids made before collapsing into a giant sugary heap of joy. Love you all ! Cheers 🎂 🥳."

Several stars from the entertainment industry reacted to Chris Hemsworth's birthday celebration post. Dwayne Johnson wished the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday, brotha 🤙🏾🤙🏾" in the comment section. Influencer Andrea Hannemann complimented the cake and wrote, "That’s the best cake I’ve ever seen! 🙌," while Pom Klementieff also wished him on his birthday.

Elsa Pataky's wish on husband Chris Hemsworth's birthday

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth tied the knot in 2010. Elsa Pataky shared several unseen photos with Chris Hemsworth on the occasion of his 38th birthday. In the caption, she expressed her love for the Thor: The Dark World actor and wrote, "Happy birthday to my favourite husband ever.😝You mean the world to me. For many more years of laughs and happiness./ felicidades a mi marido favorito. Eres mi mundo. Por muchos años más de risas y felicidad."

IMAGE: CHRIS HEMSWORTH'S INSTAGRAM

