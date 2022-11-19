Chris Hemsworth To Take 'time Off From Acting' Due To Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease

Chris Hemsworth has decided to take a break from acting after coming to know that he has a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer’s disease. The Thor star discovered his 'biggest fear' while working on National Geographic‘s docuseries Limitless after interacting with a doctor. According to Vanity Fair reports, the actor found that his DNA makeup" includes two copies of the gene APOE4, one from his mother, the other from his father, which studies have linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.”

The actor mentioned that while it's not Alzheimer's diagnosis, however, it makes him way more susceptible to developing the disease in future. Hemsworth's grandfather is currently battling the condition.

"My concern was I just didn’t want to manipulate it and over-dramatise it, and make it into some sort of hokey grab at empathy, or whatever, for entertainment. It’s not like I’ve been handed my resignation," he mentioned.

Following the revelation on the sets of Limitless, the Avengers star said he now plans on taking some time off acting and being with his kids and family. "It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do," he said.

He continued, "Now when I finish this tour this week, I’m going home and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife.”

"Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurologic disorder that causes the brain to shrink (atrophy) and brain cells to die. Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia — a continuous decline in thinking, behavioural and social skills that affect a person's ability to function independently," as per Mayo Clinic.

(IMAGE: AP)