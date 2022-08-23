Chris Hemsworth Unveils 'Thor: Love And Thunder' OTT Release Date; 'Get Your Couch Ready'

Thor: Love and Thunder marked an iconic comeback of Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder and garnered tremendous love from the audience from all over the world. The movie also marked the fourth instalment in the Thor series and saw many actors reprise their roles. Apart from Chris Hemsworth, the film also featured Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, among many others. While numerous fans enjoyed the film in theatres, Chris Hemsworth recently left his fans thrilled as he announced the OTT release date of the film.

Thor: Love and Thunder to begin streaming on Disney+ from this date

Chris Hemsworth recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared the poster of his recently released film Thor: Love and Thunder along with the release date of the same on the OTT platform. In the caption, he left his fans in delight by urging them to keep their couch ready for the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+ on September 8, 2022.

More about the film

Thor: Love And Thunder marked the fourth instalment in the Thor series. The film takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame as Thor leaves with his Guardians Of The Galaxy buddies. The movie also marked the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who now has the powers of Thor and the ability to lift Mjolnir. The film also starred Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale and Taika Waititi and hit the theatres on July 8.

Taika Waititi, the director of the film earlier spoke to Insider about Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder's run in the series until he watched his latest flick Thor: Love And Thunder. Taika Waititi said, "Well, guess what? That was a surprise to me, too. I’m not joking. I saw it in the theater and I was like, ‘Oh, shit. Really?’ Even Chris was like, ‘What?’ But, of course he’ll be back." Waititi further added, "He’s the best character. I mean, I may be a little biased, but he’s the most fun to watch."

Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth