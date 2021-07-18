Chris Hemsworth Wishes Wife Elsa Pataky On Her Birthday In An Adorable Way; See Pics

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are now married for more than 10 years. The couple has been giving major marriage goals and keep sharing amazing photographs from their daily lives. They never fail to amaze us with their romantic moments as well as the moments with their children- daughter India, and twins, Tristan and Sasha. The love between Chris and Elsa is pretty much evident on their social media platforms. Today, on the occasion of his lovely wife Elsa Pataky's birthday, the Thor actor took to his Instagram account and uploaded an adorable post for his wife.

Chris Hemsworth's lovely birthday post for wife Elsa Pataky

On the 45th birthday of his dearest wife Elsa Pataky, Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram account and shared some lovely photos of his wife.

Check out his post here:



Meanwhile, the actor's post has left everyone in awe. Many commented on the post including his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner. Fans were seen showering love on the couple.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's love story

Chris and Elsa met in 2010 via a talent agent William Ward. Very soon, the two started dating and made the relationship public by September in the same year. Things went very fast and the two got married the same year over Christmas weekend. Later in 2012, they welcomed their first child - daughter India and then twins, Tristan and Sasha in 2014.

Check out some of their lovely pictures:

On the professional front, Spanish actor Elsa Pataky is known for working in the Fast and Furious franchise. She has also featured in many famous Hollywood movies. Not many know that Elsa has also featured in her husband's film Thor: The Dark World, as a double for Natalie Portman in the post-credits scene.

Known for his role as Thor in the Avengers franchise, Chris Hemsworth has recently wrapped up the shooting of Thor: Love and Thunder and is now waiting for its release in May 2022. He was recently seen in a cameo in the fifth episode of the series Loki.

Chris is very active on social media and keeps sharing photos with his family. He loves spending time with his daughters and enjoys being close to nature.

