On the occasion of Thor: Love and Thunder director, Taika Waititi’s birthday, actor Chris Hemsworth had an unseen crazy video for the filmmaker that he recently posted on social media and left his fans in splits. Many of the celebrity artists, including the birthday man, Taika Waititi reacted to the video with fun and quirky comments.

Chris Hemsworth wishes Taika Waititi on his birthday

Chris Hemsworth recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a video clip of himself in which he depicted glimpses of behind the scenes from his film, Thor: Love and Thunder. In the video, he can be seen sitting on a chair with a stylist doing his hair. The video further gave a sneak peek at Taika Waititi’s craziness as he was seen singing a song out loud and teasing Chris’ hairstylist by messing up his hair. Even Chris Hemsworth sang along with him and was left in splits when he saw the director acting crazy with the stylist.

In order to wish Taika Waititi on his birthday, he even penned down a sweet note for the director stating, “Happy birthday @taikawaititi Not only a brilliant director but also super helpful with vocal warmups and hair and makeup assistance, truly a man of many talents #thorloveandthunder @marvelstudios @luca_vannella".

Numerous fans and celebrity artists took to Chris Hemsworth’s Instagram and drooped in cute reactions to the video. Some of them also complimented Taika Waititi on what he was wearing and expressed their desire to have such a sweatshirt for them as well. Artists Celeste Barber stated ‘Well, this looks like a totally shit time’ while John Wayne parr reacted to the video and wrote ‘Ha ha he sounds like the greatest boss ever’. Even Taika Waititi exclaimed ‘Jesus’ in the comments section after he watched his crazy video clip. Take a look at some of the reactions to Chris Hemsworth’s post on Taika Waititi’s birthday.

Thor: Love and Thunder

It is one of the highly-anticipated Marvel movies that has been scheduled to release in May 2022. The movie will be the direct sequel to Thor: Ragnorak and the 29th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will feature actors namely Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster / Mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Vin Diesel as Groot, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri and more.

IMAGE: AP

