Chris Hemsworth's Quirky Birthday Wish For Chris Evans Features Another Chris & 'No 1' Tag

The ‘Better Chris’ debate in Hollywood has not found an definite answer till now, but does Chris Hemsworth rule himself out from the ‘best Chris’ title? The actor could have perhaps give the ‘best' title to Chris Evans being as he called the ‘Captain America’ as ‘No 1’ on the occasion of his birthday. However, the photo that he posted was not with the birthday boy, but with another Chris, Chris Pratt.

Chris Hemsworth’s interesting wish for Chris Evans

Hemsworth posted a snap with Pratt to wish a ‘Happy 40th birthday’ to Evans. Tagging Evans, the Thor wrote that he considered the latter as the ‘number 1' in his book.

Two months later, Hemsworth too would celebrate his birthday, on August 12, and it would be interesting if Evans would come up with something interesting. One could recall the latter trolling the former for his ‘messing up’ skills, calling him ‘my favorite person to mess up an otherwise flawless take’ on his birthday a few years ago.

Happy birthday to my buddy @chrishemsworth my favorite person to mess up an otherwise flawless take. pic.twitter.com/5eNmc3Kky6 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 11, 2016

The snap that Hemsworth posted seemed to be from the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor had recently completed the shooting of the movie and then stated:

"That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate. The film is gonna be bat****t crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!" (sic)

Meanwhile, the birthday boy is set to feature next in Don't Look Up, that is next to release later this year. He is also working on ventures like Lightyear and the Gray Man.

The Chris trio last featured together in Avengers: Endgame. Captain America, Thor and Star Lord were among the characters that set the box office on fire in the 2019 release. The Russo brothers action film had become a blockbuster and is said to one of the top-three highest-grossing films in movie history, with $2.7billion worldwide gross.

