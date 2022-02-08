Chris Huvane, Top Hollywood Talent Manager Commits Suicide; Celebs Pay Tribute

Chris Huvane, a well-known Holywood manager, died on Sunday, February 6, 2022. As per reports, the manager was battling depression and died due to an apparent suicide. He was 47. Late actor Chadwick Boseman, Margot Robbie, Julianne Moore and Margaret were among the many clients Chris Huvane worked with at Management 360.

Huvane's management company, Management 360, recently released a statement and penned how Huvane was one of the best they had. They further mentioned the qualities the late manager had and how every person who met him loved him. The statement further mentioned the company would honour his legacy.

The statement read, "We are devastated beyond words this morning, Chris was simply 'the best of the best.' A brilliant manager, consummate colleague and friend, a rock of our company and our culture, beloved by every single person who ever met him." "It's an incalculable loss and our hearts go out to his family and friends. We are all better for having known Chris, and we commit to honouring his legacy every day forward, " it added.

Huvane's clients pay heartfelt tribute to him

Halt And Catch Fire co-creator and showrunner Christopher Cantwell expressed his grief on Chris Huvane's death via a Twitter thread. In his tweet, he mentioned Huvane was a 'lionhearted' man who was fearless in his career. He wrote, "I'm extremely f**ked up right now so all I can do is write here to say a few things. Chris Huvane was a lionhearted man. He was fearless in his career and in his life. He was loyal to his clients and he took a chance on two brand new writers in 2010 who were basically kids." "There is no Cantwell & Rogers writing team without Chris Huvane. There is no HALT AND CATCH FIRE without Chris Huvane. He was our manager for over ten years. As a boxer from the Bronx, Chris was in your corner, giving you tough love when you wanted to just fall into the ropes," he added.

Veteran actor and Happy Days star Henry Winkler also penned a heartfelt note for Chris Huvane. In his tweet, he wrote, "CHRIS HUVANE Is no longer on this earth .. It is heartbreaking .. Chris was so thoughtful and knowledgeable and such a compassionate caretaker .." "He is now Free. Relax in peace Chris," the actor added.

