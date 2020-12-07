Chris Lane And Lauren Bushnell Share Ultrasound Video Of Their First Child, See Here

Singer Chris Lane and Bachelor star Lauren Bushnell are soon going to welcome their first child. The couple announced the exciting news that they are expecting their first baby soon. They shared a video of an ultrasound of their baby on Instagram. Read on to know more about their baby announcement and more.

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell are going to be parents

Singer Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell's baby announcement on Instagram got a lot of attention as the parents-to-be posted an ultrasound video of the fetus. Both of them took to Instagram to share the ultrasound video and were elated about the news. While Chris captioned his post, "Prayer works! Hope you look like your Mama 🙏🏻", Lauren wrote, "A dream ☁️ Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake. Holding your dad's hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You" You can see the post here.

Talking about her pregnancy, Lauren Bushnell told People in an exclusive interview that she took a pregnancy test cause she had a funny feeling about her being pregnant, not because anything physical was happening. Bushnell further said that after she took the test, she was about three and a half weeks pregnant and showed the test result to Chris. The couple further bought a digital test to confirm, which clearly read pregnant.

Talking about the ultrasound, she mentioned that it was exciting initially also but after hearing the heartbeat and seeing the ultrasound, she's elated and just soaking it all in. The couple first started dating in 2018, three years after meeting at a radio event and the following year, Chris Lane popped the question during a family cookout in her parents’ backyard as seen in the music video for his hit song Big, Big Plans. They went on to tie the knot in Nashville in October 2019 and have adopted two puppies, Cooper and Chloe.

Image Credits: Lauren Bushnell Instagram Account

