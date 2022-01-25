Chris Martin Helps Girlfriend Dakota Johnson As She Struggles On Zoom, Netizens Praise Him

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been giving their fans couple goals for quite a while now recently had netizens gushing over them during the Sundance Film Festival. The actor was speaking about her film Cha Cha Real Smooth, when she began facing technical difficulties. This is when her beau and Coldplay frontman stepped in and saved the day.

Fans gush over Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson

When Dakota Johnson had trouble entering the Zoom meeting for the discussion of her film at the Sundance Film Festival, her boyfriend Chris Martin swooped in and helped her. The actor could not stop giggling as he then left the room and gave the camera a peace sign. Fans have been over the moon about the singer's gesture and have been praising him on social media ever since. Fans can watch what happened at the 1.50 mark of the official video of the interview posted on the Sundance Institute's YouTube page.

Watch the video of the Sundance Film Festival here

A fan took to Twitter and shared the clip of Martin helping his girlfriend during the zoom call and mentioned they were 'crying' at the sight, while another wrote, "I love them so much." A netizen also wrote, "what a blessed Sunday" as they saw the duo share a sweet moment together. A fan wrote, "Dakota's happiness is the only thing that matters, you can see how happy she is when Chris is with her and I'm here to witness their happiness" as they shared a video of them.

Yeah, I am crying over Chris Martin helping Dakota Johnson with her Zoom. pic.twitter.com/jiVgn9nJs7 — heather. (@velocihardy) January 23, 2022

Not me crying over Chris Martin appearing in Dakota Johnson zoom meeting I love them so much. pic.twitter.com/VSaQ538lBB — ludo ☆ (@angelisonfilm) January 23, 2022

Ahhhh what a blessed Sunday! Them together Dakota and Chris ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/EE9s75S5Rl — Mia Dak Johnson (@Led_dak_johnson) January 24, 2022

Dakota's happiness is the only thing that matters, you can see how happy she is when Chris is with her and I'm here to witness their happiness ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HIXrbUjNs7 — DAKOTA 💜💙 (@tender_DMJ) January 24, 2022

Jhonson put on the producer's hat for Cha Cha Real Smooth, which also stars Leslie Mann and Brad Garrett. The film is all about a college graduate and her relationship with her mother and daughter, who has autism. Johnson and Martin have been together since 2017 and are not very public about their relationship on social media. However, the Fifty Shades of Grey actor recently spoke to Elle about their bond and mentioned that the couple has 'been together for quite a while' and 'go out sometimes'. She also mentioned they enjoy being at home in a 'cosy and private' setting.

Image: Twitter/@__Dartin, AP