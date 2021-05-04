Chris Martin To Perform Upcoming Single 'Higher Power' On Stage Of 'American Idol 19'

American Idol season 19, in the recent past, has been graced by several prominent artists. This weekend, the stage of the singing reality TV show will welcome Coldplay frontman, Chis Martin, confirms Variety. The Yellow singer will mentor all the contestants of the show in the singing competition’s Mother’s Day episode.

Chris Martin to visit American Idol 19

As reported by the portal, all the remaining finalists will be performing two songs for the episode. Of which one will be their tribute to a loved one in their life on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Another will be a hit number from Coldplay’s discography. It is also reported that the Coldplay frontman will mentor each contestant for preparing his songs.

In addition to this, Coldplay is also gearing to perform its upcoming single, Higher Power, during the episode with the song’s live debut. For the unversed, the band is all set to release the new single on May 7, which marks the return of the band’s comeback since Flags. The Flags is a bonus track from the band’s album, Everyday Life which released back in the year 2019.

The live performance of Higher Power was confirmed officially by the band via Twitter. A Head Full of Dreams hitmakers said, “Sunday, May 9: We’ll be performing Higher Power on @AmericanIdol@ABCNetwork“. Here’s taking a quick look at the official Tweet shared by Coldplay.

As soon as the tweet surfaced on the micro-blogging site, fans of Chris Martin went gaga over it. A user wrote, “Can't wait to see you guys perform again much love from Chicago“, others said that they will surely be there for him. Check out how fans have reacted to the tweet below:

Can't wait to see you guys perform againðŸ˜Ž much love from Chicago — RobertoðŸ’« (@XandYWillFixYou) May 3, 2021

I will be there For Youuu ðŸ‘½ — Martina ðŸ‘½ðŸ“» (@coldplayeko) May 3, 2021

Recently, American Idol 19 celebrated a Disney Night, where all the performers transformed themselves as famous Disney characters and crooned hit Disney numbers including A Whole New World, When She Love Me, and more. Judge Katy Perry surprised by the fashion police by transforming herself into Tinker Bell. In the post shared by her, she can be seen seated on the judge chair of American Idol, when she shared, she is “going to go dye my brows back now #disneynight #americanidol”. Take a look:

(Promo Image Source: American Idol Instagram & Coldplay Twitter)