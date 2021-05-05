Chris Messina And Cory Michael Smith Join Cast Of Upcoming Drama Film 'Call Jane'

Directed by Phyllis Nagy, the upcoming drama film based on Women's rights set in the 60s 'Call Jane' is a highly awaited drama. Starring Kate Mara and Elizabeth Banks, the drama film has now welcomed new cast members to their team. Chris Messina and Cory Michael Smith are all set to play an important part in the movie.

Chris Messina and Cory Michael Smith in Call Jane cast

The Mindy Project actor Chris Messina will play the role of Joy's husband, played by Elizabeth Banks, who is a loving and sympathetic man named Will. The actor was previously seen in Birds of Prey and Netflix's I Care A Lot. Gotham actor Cory Michael Smith has joined the Call Jane cast and will play the role of a roguish doctor called Dean and will work with Victoria to perform abortions on women in need.

What is 'Call Jane' about?

According to the reports from Deadline, the story set in 1968 saw the protests which rocked the Democratic National Convention. The plot will follow the story of Joy Griffin, played by Elizabeth Banks, a mother and a housewife who faced life-threatening pregnancy complications with doctors refusing to terminate. Joy finds herself out of options but stumbles upon a network of women who help other women with safe abortions without asking any questions.

According to the description provided officially, the group of women and their kindness will end up saving Joy's life. This act of kindness will ignite a new sense of purpose in her and will set out to find other women in need and help them gaining control of their destinies. The leader of the network Virginia, played by Sigourney Weaver, will take Joy under her wing to expand their network to provide more safe abortions to women, regardless of their ability to pay, despite facing risks in the pre-Roe v. Wade era.

'Call Jane' update and release details

Call Jane is written by Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi with revision by Nagy. The cast of the movie will also include Grace Edwards, Aida Turturro, and Wunmi Mosaku. The movie is produced by Robbie Brenner and co-produced by David Wulf, Kevin McKeon, and Lee Broda. Call Jane release date is yet to be confirmed by the officials.

Inputs from PTI

IMAGE- CORY MICHAEL SMITH INSTAGRAM & STILLS FROM I CARE A LOT