Chris Noth & Tara Wilson's Marriage Is 'hanging By A Thread' Amid Sexual Assault Claims

All's not well between Chris Noth and his wife Tara Wilson after shocking sexual assault allegations were levelled against the Sex and the City star. According to Page Six, the pair's marriage is dwindling, 'hanging by a thread' and Wilson is 'upset' about the current state of affairs. Noth, who has been accused of sexual assault by three women, is rumoured to be in New York, while his wife is in Los Angeles.

Sources quipped that Tara's number one priority at this point in time is just to 'protect the kids', namely- Orion (13), and Keats, (18 months). As the 67-year-old actor attempts to ward off the trail of accusations, Tara Wilson will stay at their residence on the West Coast and look after the kids.

Chris Noth-Tara Wilson's marriage in trouble amid sexual assault allegations

On December 20, the Daily Mail obtained photos of Tara Wilson out and about without her 'wedding band and diamond engagement ring, when in fact she was sporting them just two weeks prior at the premiere of HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That. Wilson's reaction comes days after Hollywood Reporter published a story where two women claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Noth.

One woman stated that the HBO star told her he 'didn’t believe in monogamy' before assaulting her in 2015 when he was already three years into his marriage. The woman claimed that the actor called marriage a 'sham', while monogamy 'unreal'. She mentioned having felt 'awful' and 'violated' after the incident transpired. She quipped how 'all of her dreams' with the star burnt to ashes post this.

When BBC contacted the actor for his reaction over the alleged sexual allegations, he initially refuted the charges and later quipped that it was "consensual". "The indictments against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically incorrect. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual, BBC quoted the statement released by The Hollywood Reporter and Rolling Stone. "I did not assault these women," he added.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NICOLE DRAFFEN)