Chris Noth Removed From 'Sex And The City' Sequel's Finale Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

As the claims of four women allegedly being sexually assaulted by Sex and the City actor Chris Noth created a buzz on the internet, it was recently learnt that he will not be a part of the upcoming finale of And Just Like That. While the final episode of the Sex and the City sequel is set to stream on 3 February 2022, it was confirmed by Variety that he will not be a part of the episode.

Chris Noth's character in the series, Mr Big/John James Preston was killed in the first episode after he suffered a heart attack while riding a Peloton. The actor was earlier set to make an appearance in the final episode in a fantasy sequence where he meets Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie.

Chris Noth removed from And Just Like That Finale

It was also reported that the creative team of the series thought that Chris Noth's footage was not narratively important enough to justify saving it from the cutting room floor. While many women came out and opened up about the alleged sexual assaults by Chris Noth, the actor issued a statement and announced that the sexual assault claims were categorically false.

He even stated that these stories could have been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago and added that he never crossed a line. He further mentioned that the encounters were consensual and expressed his bafflement on why these were surfacing all of a sudden.

The statement read, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Image: AP