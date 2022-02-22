Chris Noth Returns To Instagram After Two Months Of Silence Post Sex Assault Allegations

Actor Chris Noth has returned to social media following allegations of sexual assault. The former And Just Like That... star resurfaced on Instagram in recent days to celebrate his two young sons. The post comes just two months after four women accused the star of sexual assault.

Chris Noth returns to social media

Last week, the 67-year-old actor dropped a snap of his 14-year-old son Orion during a basketball game. As for the caption, Noth wrote, "SWISH. It’s a thrill to watch his love for basketball blossom." On Saturday, he paid tribute to his younger son, Keats, on his second birthday. "Happy Birthday little Keats – you have brought light and blue skies into our lives!" the actor wrote. The Law and Order star shares the boys with his wife Tara Wilson.

The actor who has 475K followers on social media received much support from the fans. Several commenters voiced support for the actor in the comments section as they wrote, "Welcome back to Insta Chris. We believe you." Another one added, "Welcome back … live and let live."

Noth's posts mark his first social media activity since December 11, several days before the initial allegations against him surfaced in an article that was published by The Hollywood Reporter on December 16, in which two women accused him of sexual assault. Responding to the allegations, Noth said the separate incidents, which took place in 2004 and 2015, were 'consensual'.

Responding to the allegations, the actor mentioned in his statement that the allegations made against him were made by people he met 'years, even decades, ago'. He called them 'categorically false' and mentioned that 'no always means no' and that he never crossed that line. He also stated that the 'encounters were consensual' and also mentioned it was 'difficult' not to mention the timing of these accusations. He ended his statement by writing, "I do know this, I did not assault these women."

The accusations were followed by more from a third woman. Actor Zoe Lister-Jones, who worked at Noth's former NYC nightclub and later appeared in a 2005 episode of Law and Order: Criminal Intent with him, claimed the actor exhibited 'sexually inappropriate' behaviour and called him a 'predator'. In response to her allegations, Noth had claimed that he has 'no knowledge of who this individual is' and 'would never cross that line'.

On December 22, Noth also spoke to paparazzi near his Massachusetts home, the actor said, "My statement's out, I rest by my statement. I'll now let the chips fall where they may. My statement is my statement, that's all I can give."