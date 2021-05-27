Chris Noth Will Be Reprising His Role Of Mr Big In 'Sex And The City' Reboot

On May 26, 2021, HBO Max confirmed that Chris Noth will be reprising his Sex and the City role of Mr Big in the streaming platform’s upcoming revival, titled And Just Like That. Executive Producer Michael Patrick King commemorated the casting news by noting that he is “thrilled to work with Chris again.” The news comes three months after Noth suggested that reports of him not returning were inaccurate.

As reported by People, Michael Patrick King said, "I'm thrilled to be working with Chris again on And Just Like That…” He further added, "How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex And The City story without our Mr Big?" Chris Noth played the role of Big, Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) love interest on SATC from 1998 through 2004. Later, he appeared in two subsequent movies, in 2008 and 2010.

Earlier, Page Six reported that Noth's Mr Big would not be making an appearance in the reboot and Noth hinted otherwise. He replied to a fan on Instagram who asked him to "reconsider” the role and said, "Well. if Page Six says it... it must be true” and added to another commenter, "Everything changes- including announcements in the rags."

SATC reboot cast will also see Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon reprising their roles as Carrie, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively. Kim Cattrall will not be returning as Samantha Jones in the show. Apart from these three and Chris Noth, the only other confirmed cast member for the Sex and the City reboot is Sara Ramírez who will be playing the role of a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie is featured regularly.

HBO Max announced the reboot of Sex and the City in January. In a statement, Sarah Aubrey, the head of original content at HBO Max said that she was excited for fans to witness how the iconic characters' stories have evolved since the original series and movies. She said, "I grew up with these characters, and I can't wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humour and the beloved city that has always defined them.”

