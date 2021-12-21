Chris Noth has been under fire following the revelation of sexual assault allegations against him, with multiple women opening up recently on the alleged incidents in the past. While the actor has denied the allegations, he has received professional setbacks, as he was dropped by his agency and also by the makers of his series. And after his appearance on And Just Like That..., the reboot of the hit TV show Sex and the City, the actors involved in the show have now reacted to the allegations against their co-star.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis issued a statement following the accusations against Noth. The trio stated that they were 'deeply saddened' by the allegations against their co-star. They also extended their support to the women who came forward and made the claims.

Chris Noth's Sex and the City co-stars issue statement on sexual assault allegations

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis, co-stars of Chris Noth on the Sex and the City series and the ongoing And Just Like That, posted a statement to their Instagram stories about being saddened about the controversy. They also acknowledged and commended the women who shared their 'painful experiences', highlighting that it would be a 'difficult thing to do' for them.

Noth was accused of sexually assaulting two women, in separate incidents, in statements published by The Hollywood Reporter. One allegedly took place in Los Angeles in 2004 and the other in New York in 2015, and the woman did not know each other, as per the publication. They said that they were triggered by the incidents after seeing his character Mr Big appearing in And Just Like That, where he exited from the story in the first episode.

A third woman also opened up later, to Daily Beast publication, alleging Chris Noth sexually assaulted her in New York in 2010. Actor and director Zoe Lister-Jones then used the term 'sexual predator' for him, and that he would be 'sexually inappropriate' with the female promoters on the sets of Law and Order in 2005, where Zoe was a guest star.

Meanwhile, Chris Noth has been dropped from the series The Equaliser following the allegations. He was dropped by A3 Artists Agency, and an advertisement featuring him and Ryan Reynolds has also been pulled off the air. Noth has denied the allegations and called it 'categorically false' and 'complete fabrication.'

Image: Shutterstock/Instagram/@cynthiaenixon