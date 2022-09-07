The 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival was recently held with notable global stars gracing the event. Soon after the video clips from the event surfaced online, a visual of Harry Styles allegedly spitting on actor Chris Pine took the internet by storm attracting netizens’ attention. The video allegedly depicted Harry Stleys spitting on Chris Spine during the premiere of Don't Worry Darling as the actor took the seat next to Styles. While the netizens began slamming the singer, a representative of Chris Pine recently issued a statement shutting down rumours.

Chris Pine dismissed rumours about Harry Styles spitting on him

According to Variety, a representative of Chris Pine recently spoke to the outlet about the ongoing rumours about Harry Styles allegedly spitting on Pine and asserted that it was a ridiculous story. In addition to it, it was mentioned that it was a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that was clearly deceiving. Asserting that Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine, the rep added that there was nothing but respect between the two artists and stated that any suggestion otherwise was a blatant attempt to create drama that simply did not exist.

The statement read, “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

Soon after the video surfaced online, the netizens began expressing their views as they watched the clip. Some sided with Harry Styles claiming that his gesture was misinterpreted while others were pretty sure he was up to something. watch the video ahead-

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022

Image: AP