Chris Pine-starrer 'Hell Or High Water' Will Be Adapted Into A TV Show; Details Inside

The popular film Hell or High Water is all set to make its debut as a television show. As confirmed by the films production and distribution company Fox Entertainment, they are working on the TV series adaptation of the Oscar-nominated Chris Pine-starer film and will soon be releasing its Television version.

What is the film Hell or High Water all about?

The plot of the film centres around two brothers, portrayed by Chris Pine and Ben Foster, who carry out a series of bank robberies to save their family ranch and are pursued by two Texas Rangers, played by Jeff Bridges and Gil Birmingham. The film is helmed by David Mackenzie and it is distributed by Lionsgate and CBS Films.

The 2016 movie Hell or High Water was one of the blockbuster movies of the year. The cast line-up of this action-drama film includes Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine, Ben Foster and Taylor Sheridon and many others. The movie was nominated for the Best Movie at the Academy Award.

Hell or High Water is all set to release as a TV show

As revealed by Variety, Fox Entertainment is working on the TV series transformation of Hell or High Water. The series is set to be a one-hour show project. The makers of the first film, Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Carla Hacken, Gigi Pritzker, Rachel Shane, and Julie Yorn, will likewise co-produce the series. Jessica Mecklenberg is going to pen the screenplay. Fox will team up with SK Global, to co-produce the series.

Fox has released an outline synopsis of the story that gives us hints about what to expect from the storyline of the film. The synopsis is as follows,

"When a ruthless oil tycoon attempts to plunder a West Texas ranching community, two local brothers dodge a zealous Texas Ranger and fight to keep what’s theirs, one bank robbery at a time, come hell or high water."

It will be interesting to see how the show adapts the story into a drama series and it is still not clear whether the original cast will be involved in it or not. But right now, fans are excited and eagerly waiting for its television version.

Image: LIGHTHOUSED7/TWITTER