Chris Pratt And Reese Witherspoon Pay Tribute To Fallen Soldiers On Memorial Day 2021

On Memorial Day 2021, celebrities took to their social media accounts to pay tribute to the military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties. Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt took to his Instagram account to write a long note about the fallen men and women. Along with the note, he shared pictures of families of soldiers who are heartbroken with the loss. On the other hand, Reese Witherspoon paid tribute through the Instagram account of her clothing company. She shared a picture of the United States flag and wrote a line about the day.

Chris Pratt and Reese Witherspoon pay tribute on Memorial Day

The Avengers: Endgame star started the note by asking people for their consideration. He continued and talked about how the ones who fight for the country shouldn't be taken for granted. It reads, "Please, look at each one. Pause, give them your consideration. America’s exceptional armed forces have altered the course of the world for the better. From the Union Army defeating slave owning confederates, to the Greatest Generation and her Allies vanquishing the Nazis or our special operators hunting down the perpetrators of 9/11. We count the names of each fallen soldier lest they be countless. They are the good guys. They run to the sound of gunfire. They know pain and suffering we never will. They have given us the most free and decent society planet earth has ever seen. We run the risk of losing that decency when we fail to instill gratitude in the minds of our youth or the perspective of what it actually means to be free- should they never learn of the selfless sacrifice of our armed service members in the face of oppressive evil. So join me in showing support for our fallen. Take a quiet moment to really consider the sacrifice."

He further asked people not to use bad words and live in the memories during the weekend. It reads, "And if you use the comments section on posts like this to b***h and moan about America please understand there are countries in the world where criticizing your government will get you killed or imprisoned. Criticism is a right and necessity in amending the flawed systems of man. So by all means, let your voice be heard. But never forget your right to free expression is paid for in blood. May God give their souls rest, and may they live in our memories this weekend and always.". Have a look.

(Image Courtesy: Chris Pratt's Instagram)

On the other hand, Reese took to the Instagram of her clothing line, Draper James. The actor started the company in 2015 that focuses on fashion and home decor. In the post, she wrote, "Land of the free because of the brave 🇺🇸 #memorialday". Check it out.

(Image Courtesy: Draper James' Instagram)

IMAGE: Chris Pratt and Reese Witherspoon's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.