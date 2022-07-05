Chris Pratt Hints At Exit From MCU's 'Guardians Of The Galaxy'; Says 'franchises Are Over'

Marvel Studios has several films in the pipeline, including the third film in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise starring Chris Pratt, Will Poulter, Zoe Saldaña and others. The film is set to release in 2023 and the James Gunn directorial wrapped shooting in May 2022.

Chris Pratt has now been making headlines after his recent interview, in which he hinted that his exit from the MCU was around the corner.

Chris Pratt to exit Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise?

Chris Pratt is loved for his role as Peter Quill, or Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers franchises but has recently hinted that his role in the MCU has come to an end. In a recent interview with Men's Health, the actor expressed uncertainty about what is next for him and mentioned that he does not have a 'ten-year plan'. He mentioned that the 'page is turning', whether he likes it or now, as the franchises are coming to an end. He told the publication-

"I don’t actually know what’s gonna come next. You asked whether or not I’m cognizantly, intentionally turning a page. The page is turning. Whether I want to or not. Because the franchises are over."

Chris Pratt's films

James Gunn recently shared a fun-filled BTS picture of himself and the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cast and crew after they wrapped up filming for the project. He was seen sharing a laugh with his 'amazing cast' members, Chris Pratt, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan. Sharing the picture he wrote, "That’s a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I’m a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade."

Chris Pratt was most recently seen in The Terminal List, which was released on July 1 on Amazon Prime Video and also starred Antoine Fuqua, David DiGilio and others in pivotal roles. Pratt plays the role of Lieutenant Commander James Reece in the film, which revolved around his platoon of Navy SEALs, who are ambushed during an important mission.

Image: Twitter/@NoWayHome007