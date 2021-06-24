Chris Pratt On 'The Tomorrow War' And His Character: "I Loved It From Beginning To End"

A week into the final The Tomorrow War trailer's release ahead of its direct-to-digital premiere on July 2, 2021, lead actor Chris Pratt opened up about his role in the upcoming military sci-fi thriller and shared other interesting details about the Amazone Prime Video film. In one of his latest interviews, the Guardians of the Galaxy star expressed loving the Chris McKay directorial "from beginning to end". Chris also revealed how "incredible new technologies" were pioneered by the designers and visual effects' team of The Tomorrow War to "bring the creatures to life" in the highly-anticipated film.

Chris Pratt in The Tomorrow War "loved it from beginning to end"

In a recent interview with ANI, Chris Pratt spilled the beans on his much-awaited film The Tomorrow War and said, "I just loved it from beginning to end. It is a fantastic original concept filled with humour and heart, but it`s also a gigantic movie with a ton of action and visual spectacle". He continued, "Best of all, it is grounded in real relationships. I have to confess, making a film where I get to fight aliens and save the world while cracking the occasional joke is right in my wheelhouse". Chris was also all praise about the film's team as he added, "Chris McKay and his team of designers and visual effects artists pioneered some incredible new technologies to bring the creatures to life in this movie, and it was extremely cool to be part of that process and give my input as an executive producer along the way".

More about 'The Tomorrow War'

Alongside Chris Pratt, who has also executive produced the film, The Tomorrow War cast also boasts of Yvonne Strahovski, J. K. Simmons, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Keith Powers, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong. The upcoming sci-fi adventure movie has the Robot Chicken director Chris McKay at its helm while it is jointly produced under the Paramount Pictures, Skydance Media, New Republic Pictures, Phantom Four Films, and Lit Entertainment Group banners. The official plot synopsis of The Tomorrow War reads:

In The TOMORROW WAR, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

Watch The Tomorrow War trailer on YouTube below:

