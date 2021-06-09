Chris Pratt Posts Funny Anniversary Wish For Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have completed two years of their marriage, and on this special day of their lives, the Guardians Of The Galaxy actor posted a message for his wife that was both adorable and funny. Chris Pratt posted this message in the caption of a series of his wife’s pictures on his Instagram. Soon after he uploaded his set of pictures, his fans and friends posted comments, some wishing him on his anniversary, and some addressing Chris’ comical words.

Chris Pratt’s anniversary wish for Katherine Schwarzenegger

For their anniversary, Chris Pratt posted a series of pictures of his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. In the first picture, she is clipping his toe-nails, in the second one, he is showing a bite-mark on his hand while Katherine is on a hospital bed, laughing, in the third one, she is bringing him coffee, next has the couple in windy weather and then when she is again clipping his toe-nails. Finally, the sixth is a picture of Katherine Schwarzenegger pregnant.

In the caption of this post, Chris Pratt wrote, “To my dearest love @katherineschwarzenegger on our anniversary. Whether you’re clipping my toenails, biting me at the hospital, bringing me coffee at work, exhibiting glamorous hair, clipping my toenails again or suffering from indigestion due to eating too much curry you always have that beautiful smile on your face. Thanks for changing everything for me. I love you to the moon and back. Here’s to at least 2 - 3 more years. #IfImLucky.”

This elaborate post by Chris Pratt got a lot of reactions and comments from his friends and fans. Among the celebrities, Chris’ friend and the director of the Guardians Of The Galaxy movies, James Gunn, also posted a comment. His fans, however, addressed his comical statements more in the comments. While one of them also referenced his movie. the other person mentioned The Terminator, in relation to Katherine’s father, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Katherine Schwarzenegger’s anniversary wish Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger posted a small video of her and Chris Pratt sharing a loving moment, on her Instagram, for their anniversary. In the caption, she said, “Happy anniversary my love angel face! Loving you and being loved by you is the greatest. I feel blessed and so grateful every single day to live life with you and have a family with you. Forever grateful to God for bringing us together. I love you!”

