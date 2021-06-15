Chris Pratt Praises MCU Co-star Chris Hemsworth, Calls Him 'a Man-God In Real Life'

In a recent interview, actor Chris Pratt has praised Chris Hemsworth and his upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder. Speaking of Hemsworth, Pratt said that he is “a man-God in real life” and also revealed that fans are going to be astonished after seeing Hemsworth’s performance in the film.

Chris Pratt praises Chris Hemsworth

During a recent interview with Yahoo promoting his Amazon sci-fi action film The Tomorrow War, Chris Pratt spoke of Chris Hemsworth and said, “Hemsworth is great, he’s so good. People are gonna be really astounded when they see what he’s brought, what he and Taika have brought for Thor 4. It’s next-level. [Hemsworth] ratcheted it up to even another level. So I was just in awe of his presence. He is a man-god in real life. It was just cool to be there with him.” The interview clip was shared on Twitter with the caption that read, “Chris Pratt is Hyping Thor: Love and Thunder, and especially what Chris Hemsworth does in it.” Have a look at the video below.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is an upcoming superhero film that is intended to be the direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok from 2017 and Avengers: Endgame from 2019. The film is directed by Taika Waititi and stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor along with Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Jeff Goldblum in prominent roles. Thor 4's release is scheduled for May 6, 2022, as a part of Phase Four of the MCU.

More about The Tomorrow War

On the other hand, The Tomorrow War is an upcoming military science fiction action film directed by Chris McKay and stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J. K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers. Pratt also stands as the executive producer of the movie which will focus on the future of humanity's war against an alien invasion. Humans use the ability to draft soldiers from the past to help fight the aliens. The movie is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2021.

