Chris Pratt Promises Netizens That 'The Tomorrow War' Will Be Their 'new Favourite Movie'

Chris Pratt is all set for the direct-to-digital release of his highly-anticipated film The Tomorrow War on Amazon Prime Video in July this year. To hike netizens' excitement about the release of his military sci-fi action film, the Hollywood A-lister recently unveiled his brand new character poster from the Chris McKay directorial. While the trailer of The Tomorrow War will be releasing today, Chris already promised fans that the upcoming film will be their "new favourite movie".

Here's the "best part" about watching Chris Pratt's movie 'The Tomorrow War'

Ever since Amazon Prime Video dropped the teaser of The Tomorrow War on their YouTube channel, there has been a lot of buzz around Chris Pratt's latest film among the masses on social media. Now, after announcing that its much-awaited trailer will be released today, i.e. May 26, 2021, at 6:00 AM PST, the Avengers: Endgame actor took to his Instagram handle to unveil his character's new motion poster. In the character poster, Chris is seen flaunting his hunky physique sporting a full-fledged soldier avatar, holding a rifle in his hand.

Along with sharing his character Dan Forester's latest poster, the 41-year-old also assured fans that The Tomorrow War will be their "new favourite movie". He wrote, "@TheTomorrowWar is going to be your new favourite movie. This is a promise. And the best part is you can watch it in your pyjamas at home on @amazonprimevideo". Chris also jokingly added, "If you sleep nude, even better. Just don’t get popcorn in your buttcrack. Trust me."

Check out Chris Pratt's Instagram post below:

About 'The Tomorrow War'

Alongside Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War cast also boasts of Yvonne Strahovski, J. K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Keith Powers, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews and Ryan Kiera Armstrong in key roles. The official plot synopsis of this Chris McKay directorial reads, "In THE TOMORROW WAR, the world is stunned when a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is a high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet." Jointly produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David S. Goyer and Adam Kolbrenner, the sci-fi action film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2021.

Watch the first look teaser of 'The Tomorrow War' here:

