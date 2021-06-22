Chris Pratt Receives Special Tribute By Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger On 42nd Birthday

Katherine Schwarzenegger pulled out her romantic side into play to extend a sweet social media tribute for her husband Chris Pratt. On the Guardians of the Galaxy star’s 42nd birthday, Katherine Schwarzenegger gave a sneak peek into her intimate marriage life by sharing a slew of stunning never-seen-before photographs of the elite couple. The celebrity wife also penned a heartwarming note for her husband leaving netizens in awe.

Katherine Schwarzenegger wishes husband Chris Pratt

The series of photographs shared by Katherine features the couple’s vivid romantic moments throughout their 3-year-long relationship. In one photo, Katherine can be seen bundled up in her husband’s lap, while in another, the married couple can be seen sharing an infectious smile as the camera captures them. The post also features one of Katherine’s never-seen-before photo from her pregnancy days.

While sharing the tribute, Katherine enunciated, “Happy birthday to my love! You’re the most amazing husband, a loving father, supportive partner, hardest worker (working on your birthday!), excellent chef and so much more. I am so grateful to be living life with you. I love you more than you know! Happy happy!” Here’s taking a quick at the post shared by the Maverick and Me author below:

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of Chris flooded the comment section with sweet birthday wishes for the star. Netizens also hailed them as a “cute & happy couple”. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online.

This post comes just a day after Katherine gave her husband Chris Pratt a special tribute on the occasion of Father’s Day. Sharing a picture of him, donning a ‘girl dad’ t-shirt, she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day my love angel! Watching you as a father has been one of the greatest joys and watching you become a girl dad to Lyla Maria has melted my heart! I’ve fallen in love with you all over again these kids are blessed to have you as their daddy and I’m beyond blessed to witness you as a father every day. I love you”. Take a look at it here:

(Image: Katherine Schwarzenegger Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.