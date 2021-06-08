Chris Pratt Reveals His Favourite Thing About Wife Katherine Ahead Of Their Anniversary

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt and American author Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrate their two-year marriage anniversary on June 8, 2021. The couple who tied the knot in 2019 at a small ceremony in Montecito became proud parents to a baby girl in August 2020 whom they have named Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. On Monday, June 7, a day before Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's wedding anniversary, the Jurrasic World star took some time off from his work and decide to do an "Ask Me Anything" segment with his fans on Instagram and one of the questions was about his wife Katherine and what is his favourite thing about her. Scroll on to find what Chris Pratt had to say:

Chris Pratt reveals his favourite thing about his wife Katherine

In the Q&A segment, one fan posed the question, "What is one of your favourite things about Katherine?" The 41-year-old star was eager to answer the question and started singing praises for his wife. The Guardians of the Galaxy star replied with a list of his favourite things about her and said, "Her smile, her patience, her fortitude, her devotion as a mother, as a wife, her faith, her laugh, even at inappropriate times like at a funeral or something. It’s pretty contagious" He further added, "It is our anniversary tomorrow. Happy Anniversary" and asked his followers to wish her a Happy Anniversary.

A look at Chris Pratt's movies

The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War. The Amazon Studios movie revolves around the premise of a family man Dan who is drafted to fight a war in the future wherein the fate of the humans lies in his ability to confront his past. The movie is slated to release on July 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from that, the actor will also be part of a television series titled The Terminal List in which he will be playing the role of Reece, a former Navy Seal officer who tried to find the reason behind why his platoon was ambushed during a secret mission of high stakes. The actor also recently wrapped up the shooting of the sequels of his two upcoming movies Jurassic World: Dominion and Marvel's superhero flick Thor: Love and Thunder.

