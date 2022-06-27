Chris Pratt Reveals How His Prank Went Horribly Wrong On The Sets Of 'The Terminal List'

Chris Pratt has been on a promotional spree for his upcoming Amazon Original Series, The Terminal List. The actor recently visited Jimmy Kimmel Live where he talked about the show and his upcoming projects. Sharing an interesting anecdote from the set, the actor, who is known for joking around and being quite a prankster, revealed how he pulled a prank while shooting The Terminal List, but it backfired completely.

Chris Pratt's prank backfires on The Terminal List sets

"The last thing we did was essentially me getting buried alive," Pratt told Jimmy. "So, I'm laying on about a 45-degree angle, buried up to my head in dirt and what they're going to do is cover me with dirt. I'm breathing through a straw and they use an excavator to dump another big bucket full of dirt on top of me in the shot and I'm supposed to crawl my way out."

Pratt thought it would be funny to not move for 30 seconds and then bust out from beneath the mound of dirt. However, he soon realised that the joke was on him. He added, "What I failed to realize after 30 seconds of not moving thinking it would be funny is that I actually couldn't move. I could only move my right hand. Took a minute and a half and I finally got out and I coughed up dirt. It was so real, people came up to me saying, ‘Dude, that was some of the best acting I’ve seen'."

Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.

Also starring Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, among others, The Terminal List will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 1, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.