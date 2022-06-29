Chris Pratt Says He 'never Went' To Controversial Hillsong Church; 'I Don't Know Anyone..'

Actor Chris Pratt has landed himself in trouble after he was scrutinised on social media over his apparent connection with a celebrity church widely known as Hillsong. The church managed to ruffle a lot of feathers after it was criticised for being anti-LGBTQ+.

Chris Pratt created quite a stir online after there were speculations about him having some sort of connection to the church. However, recently, the actor cleared the air around the rumours and reportedly, denied all the accusations.

Chris Pratt opens up on Hillsong Church controversy

In an interaction with Men's Health, Chris Pratt finally broke his silence about the Hillsong Church controversy wherein the Jurassic World Dominion actor denied all the allegations of him having any sort of connection with the church. Moreover, Pratt also refuted the claims that stated that he is anti-LGBTQ+. Pratt in his statement revealed that he has never been to the Hillsong church, he said-

"I never went to Hillsong. I've never actually been to Hillsong. I don't know anyone from that church."He further revealed why he did not take a stand for himself earlier and added, "I'm gonna, like, throw a church under the bus? If it's like the Westboro Baptist Church, that's different."

James Gunn comes out in support of Chris Pratt

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn also came out in support of the actor and defended Pratt. Replying to a fan's tweet, the ace director wrote, "He isn’t. I know the church he currently goes to. Do you? (The answer is you don’t, but you heard from someone who heard from someone who heard from someone where he goes to church, so decided, “yeah, okay, I’ll believe this terrible thing I heard online about this celebrity!”)"

More about Chris Pratt's Hillsong Church controversy

Earlier in the year 2019, Pratt went on The Late Show and spoke with Stephen Colbert about his faith. Post that, actor Elliot Page took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti LGBTQ so maybe address that too? If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed. Being anti-LGBTQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Full stop. Sending love to all." However, it was unclear whether Page was referring to Hillsong church or any other, but fans assumed it to be the same Church.

