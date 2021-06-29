Chris Pratt Shares 'The Tomorrow War' New Teaser; Says '4 Days Until Tomorrow'

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt is all set for the release of his upcoming military science fiction film The Tomorrow War. The actor recently shared a teaser from the film and mentioned The Tomorrow War release date. Take a look at The Tomorrow War teaser here.

Chris Pratt shared The Tomorrow War teaser

Chris Pratt took to his Instagram handle to share a new teaser of his upcoming film. In the video, aliens were seen following the humans as a war takes place between the two races. At the end of the video, Sam Richardson as Charlie says that he could survive the situation. In the caption, Chris wrote, "4 days until Tomorrow." He also mentioned that The Tomorrow War release date is scheduled to be on July 2, 2021, and it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Reactions to The Tomorrow War teaser

As soon as he shared the teaser on his Instagram, his fans seemed extremely excited. However, the teaser got several mixed reactions. Tim Kennedy wrote that he is pumped for the release of the film. An Instagram user mentioned that they thought it was a teaser for Jurassic Park. Some users seemed confused with the caption and wrote that "tomorrow is tomorrow" and not 4 days later. Amazon Prime Video referred to Sam Richardson's dialogue and wrote that they could survive for 4 more days. Here are some of the comments on the teaser.

Image source: Chris Pratt's Instagram

More about The Tomorrow War

The Tomorrow War is directed by Chris McKay and produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, David S. Goyer, Jules Daly, and Adam Kolbrenner. The film is written by Zach Dean. The Tomorrow War cast features Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J. K. Simmons and Betty Gilpin. Chris will also be seen executive-producing the film.

The plot revolves around time travellers who have arrived in 2051. In the film, humanity will be seen losing a war against an extraterrestrial species 30 years in the future. Chriss playing Dan Forester will be determined to save the world for his daughter. Take a look at the trailer here:

Image: Still from The Tomorrow War trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.