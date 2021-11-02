Chris Pratt To Voice Garfield's Character In Upcoming Animated Film

In a piece of interesting news for all Garfield fans, Hollywood star Chris Pratt will be voicing the famous comic strip cat in a new animated feature film. According to Variety reports, the film is inspired by the long-standing comic strip curated by cartoonist Jim Davis. The film is being jointly produced by Alcon Entertainment and Sony Pictures, with Finding Nemo fame David Reynolds writing it.

For the unversed, Garfield follows the adventures of the funnily weird and lazy orange feline, his owner Jim Arbuckle and Odie, a fellow pet. After debuting in June 1978, the comic characters have appeared in almost 2,580 newspapers and other journals. It also holds the record for the most widely sold comic strip around the globe.

Chris Pratt to voice Garfield in upcoming animated film

The film's rights were originally held by Davis, who will serve as an executive producer on the project alongside Bridget McMeel and Craig Sost. DNEG Animation will be responsible for the animation and production. This isn't the first time when Garfield is being brought to the big screen. The character was voiced by Bill Murray in the 2004 film Garfield: The movie as well as its 2006 sequel Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties. The movie garnered good box office numbers despite its negative reviews. Other projects including the comic character include Garfield Gets Real, Garfield’s Fun Fest and Garfield’s Pet Force.

On the other hand, Pratt has mastered the art of voicing various characters, the most recent ones being in Disney and Pixar’s animated adventure Onward as well as the Warner Bros Lego Movie franchise. He has also been chosen as Mario in the Super Mario Bros. adaptation. He will be seen alongside Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

Apart from his voicing roles, Pratt, who was last seen in the sci-fi epic by Amazon titled The Tomorrow War, is gearing up for Jurassic World: Dominion. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the film comes as a sequel to the 2018 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. It is slated to release theatrically on June 10, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @FICADICADEHOJE/ AP)