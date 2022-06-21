Chris Pratt Turns 43: Five Times Actor Won Over Fans By His Witty Social Media Posts

Touted as one of the biggest Hollywood stars, Chris Pratt is celebrating his 43rd birthday on June 21, 2022. From Star-Lord to Owen Grady, the actor has delivered a dose of action, comedy and intergalactic adventure to his fandom via various ventures. His fun-going and witty personality made him establish a deep connection with his fans over the years.

The same goes with his online persona as the actor, an avid social media user, tries to interact with his fans time and again. In rue Chris Pratt fashion, his social media posts also carry his charm as they manage to entertain his followers just the same. As the actor, who will be seen in The Terminal List streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 1, turns 43, take a look at the times he won over hearts with his witty and heartwarming Instagram posts.

Times Chris Pratt showed his witty, fun-loving side through social media

It's said, 'Sons are always close to their mothers,' and it seems like it is not different in Pratt's case. On Mother's Day, the actor shared an awe-inspiring throwback picture with his mommy as she held him tight in her arms. The actor expressed his love for Mama Pratt and thanked her for being 'kind, caring and loving' always. This glimpse into Pratt's childhood left fans awestruck and they credited his mom for his good looks!

Star-Lord's masky affair!

It's no secret that Chris Pratt climbed the stairs of success as Star-Lord in the MCU venture, Guardians of the Galaxy. It is one character essayed by Pratt, that is loved by all, young and old. And Pratt leaves no chance to bring a bit of Star-Lord in him now and then. Once, as Pratt relaxed wearing an infrared mask (NO, it does not belong to Iron Man, just saying!) at home, he missed his late father and wondered how his father would have reacted to his look. However, fans were left surprised by his witty caption and asked him to give his review on the mask.

Caught in the Rubik's Cage!

He has played several challenging roles on screen, however, it can be said sans any doubt that Chris Pratt is a child at heart, and the video below is proof. Pratt took to the trend and tried his hands to solve the Rubik's cube in under a minute. With much difficulty and determination, Pratt finally aced the challenge after a year. But his playful nature and child-like expressions in this video have touched people's hearts. Well, he is a Hero in every sense, isn't he?

Kids Favorite, Uncle Pratt!

A father of three, Pratt shares a special connection with kids. It wouldn't be wrong to say, he is the most comfortable around them. So, when Pratt met kids suffering from cancer, he went out of his way to bring a smile to their faces. From playing to clicking photos and getting chatty, he left no stone unturned to become their 'Favorite Uncle Pratt!'

Twisty tales of skincare!

Often, people wonder how actors achieve flawless skin. Well, Chris Pratt revealed his skincare secrets most unexpectedly. Sharing a BTS moment, as he spoke about his upcoming projects, Pratt shared how he took care of his skin. A skincare mask and a face roller are the basics for him. Well, fans now know why Pratt is not ageing but rather has impeccable skin.

Chris Pratt's social media handles are filled with fun-filled and relatable posts as he believes entertaining fans is a round-the-clock duty. Isn't he fairing excellently well in that? And if you're still not satisfied, Pratt has it covered for you with his upcoming projects.

Image: PR