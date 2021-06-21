Chris Pratt's Birthday: 5 Facts To Know About Him Before The Release Of 'The Tomorrow War'

Chris Pratt has been seen portraying striking roles in extremely successful Hollywood films such as Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy, and many of their sequels, as well. The actor who celebrates his 42nd birthday today, on June 21, 2021, is also a father to two kids, Jack, who he shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris and Lyla, who was born to him and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. Chris Pratt is all set to be seen in an upcoming Amazon Original Movie named The Tomorrow War, which will premiere on July 2, 2021. Ahead of the release of this science-fiction drama, listed below are five facts about the Passengers actor that one should know of, on Chris Pratt's birthday today.

Chris Pratt facts to know:

1. A wrestler once

Chris Pratt, who is seen performing several stunts on screen in his films now, was into wresting during his childhood. Given how good he was at the sport, he led his school’s wrestling team as a captain at the time. His excellence at wrestling fetched him several awards and accolades too.

2. Dedicated to his work

Chris Pratt dives very deep into his work. Many Chris Pratt movies have showcased his physical transformations, to the audience. While he put on some weight for Guardians of the Galaxy, Everwood, and Delivery Man, he thoroughly toned his figure for Moneyball.

3. Pratt used to be a stripper

Before making it big in Hollywood with superhit films, Chris Pratt worked as a stripper. At the age of 18-19, he performed at gigs, which were primarily bachelorettes and birthday parties. The former male stripper has always been open about this route of earning money.

4. Experienced in restaurant work too!

Acting and stripping are not the only two things that he has tried his professional hands-on. Restaurant work has also prevailed in his life. Chris Pratt worked at an eatery named the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company before Rae Dawn Chong noticed him.

5. Turning into an executive producer

And now, the actor is all set to explore yet another professional field. Chris Pratt is turning executive producer for his upcoming Amazon Original Movie, The Tomorrow War. The film will star him in a lead role alongside Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, and Sam Richardson.

