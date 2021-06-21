Chris Pratt's Birthday: Netizens Wish The Actor On Turning 42, Hail His Humour And Action

Chris Pratt, known for his work in MCU and Jurrasic World franchise, celebrates his birthday on June 21 every year. 2021 adds 42nd candle on Chris Pratt's birthday cake. While the actor is preparing for his upcoming film The Tomorrow War on Amazon Prime, Twitter is filled with birthday wishes for the Starlord. Here is how netizens wished the Guardians Of The Galaxy actor on his 42nd birthday.

Netizens wish Chris Pratt on Twitter

Twitter is filled with birthday wishes for PratPratPrat. Several fans came forward to wish the Jurassic World actor on his birthday. A fan wrote, "Happy Birthday to the Guardian of the Galaxy @prattprattpratt #ChrisPratt Can't wait to watch your upcoming project #TheTomorrowWar on July 2nd @PrimeVideo Have a great day ahead....!!". Another fan wrote she loved Chirs' acting in Marvel Cinematic Universe. He wrote, "the first time I've seen him as StarLord from Guardians of Galaxy, love everything he does since then! happy birthday Chris". A fan reflected several performances by Chris Pratt in different movies. The tweet read, "Happy birthday to my man Chris! For his live-action performance: StarLord. And for his animated performance: Emmett from The Lego Movie. He's truly one of the most likeable human beings ever whenever he brings his sense of humour or epic action courage in him.".

Some fans from India also sent wishes to the Passengers actor. A fan shared a handmade sketch of Chris and wrote, "Happy birthday @prattprattpratt Sir....... Wish you all the best for your future projects sir. Wishes from India Tried your sketch hope you see and like it.". Another fan sent wishes for Chris and wrote, "Happy Birthday @prattprattpratt Long Life and more money. Much love..From India".

Chris Pratt trivia

Chris Pratt made his acting debut with the film Cursed Part 3 in 2000. Chris Pratt's age was 21 when he starred in this horror-comedy film. Since then, he has starred in several films and also made his way to the MCU. Chris Pratt movies include Guardians Of The Galaxy, Jurassic World, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Passengers, and The Magnificent Seven.

