Chris Pratt's Ex-wife Anna Faris On Their Divorce: 'It Felt Like My Hand Was Forced'

A couple of years after parting ways with ex-husband Chris Pratt, Overboard star Anna Faris recently opened up about her divorce from the Hollywood A-lister after almost ten years of marriage. On Monday's episode of her popular podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, the 44-year-old was joined by actor Rachel Bilson to discuss "heartbreak, motherhood, and trusting your intuition". During her podcast, Anna also expressed her emotions about splitting up with Chris and how she is feeling about the same, years later.

Anna Faris says "my hand was forced" in divorce from Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris took their marriage vows on July 9, 2009, and officially separated from each other in October 2018. The former couple also shares an 8-year-old son together, Jack, and have been co-parenting him since their divorce. Now, two years into their divorce, the ex-wife of the Guardians of the Galaxy star recently revealed that getting divorced was never an "independent decision" made by her. She said, "For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn't have".

Elaborating further on her and Chris Pratt's divorce, she stated, "In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don't think it was ever an independent decision." Anna also admitted not opening up about the struggles she faced in her marriage with Chris and expressed, "I think it stunted me in a lot of ways". The Mom actor continued, "One of them being that I never talked about any issues, so to the people, even who I was closest to, I'm sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben [Indra], but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles." Later in the latest episode of her podcast, a caller expressed her turmoil of wanting to call off her engagement ahead of the wedding. In her response, Anna Faris said, "I really feel like calling off an engagement is a smarter, stronger, braver move than what I did."

For the unversed, before marrying Chris Pratt, Anna was married to Ben Indra for four years, from 2004-2008. Meanwhile, the actor, author & podcaster is currently dating her Overboard film cinematographer, Michael Barrett. If the grapevines are to be believed, the lovebirds are also planning to walk down the aisle soon.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK